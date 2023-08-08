TS ECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today: How To Check It Online

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to release TS ECET round 1 seat allotment result 2023 today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the first round counselling round can check the seat allotment on the official website of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in. After the release of seat allotment, the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website can be done from August 8 to August 12, 2023.
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.