TS ECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today: How To Check It Online

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to release TS ECET round 1 seat allotment result 2023 today, August 8, 2023. Here's how to check.

Nandini Verma
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to release TS ECET round 1 seat allotment result 2023 today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the first round counselling round can check the seat allotment on the official website of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in. After the release of seat allotment, the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website can be done from August 8 to August 12, 2023.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in.
  • Click on TS ECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 link on the home page.
  • Key in the login details and click on submit.
  • Your seta allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check for your roll number and download the file.

TS ECET counselling schedule

  • Provisional allotment of seat on or before- August 8
  • Payment of tuition fee & self reporting through website - August 8 to August 12
  • Final Phase registration - August 20 to 21
  • Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates- August 22
  • Exercising Options- August 20 to 23
  • Freezing of options - August 23
  • Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before - August 26
  • Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website - August 26 to 29
  • Reporting at the allotted College- August 26 to 30
