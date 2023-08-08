TS ECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today: How To Check It Online

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is all set to release TS ECET round 1 seat allotment result 2023 today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the first round counselling round can check the seat allotment on the official website of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in. After the release of seat allotment, the payment of tuition fees and self reporting through website can be done from August 8 to August 12, 2023.

TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of TS ECET at tsecetd.nic.in.

Click on TS ECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 link on the home page.

Key in the login details and click on submit.

Your seta allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check for your roll number and download the file.

TS ECET counselling schedule