TS ICET 2022 Counseling Phase 1 Certificate Verification Begins; Check Steps To Register

The certificate verification of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling for candidates will begin on October 10 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

All those candidates who have appeared for the TS ICET 2022 exam can register by visiting the official website. In order to register, candidates are required to upload their certified documents for certificate verification after they have completed filling out their online basic information form, payment of fees, and booking their slots for verification.

Notably, without booking slots, candidates won't be allowed to be verified. According to the schedule, candidates are required to complete the verification process by October 13, 2022. Registration for non-registered candidates will remain open until October 12, 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Counseling: Here's how to register, pay fees

To register, candidates are to visit the official website – tsicet.nic.in

Then click on the payment processing fee first

Verify the payment status

Then, book the slot

Attend the certificate verification

TS ICET 2022 Counseling: List of Documents Required

TS ICET rank card and admit card (hard copy)

Identity card

Mark sheets and certificates of educational qualification, such as 10th, 12th, graduation, etc.

Transfer certificate (TC) and genuine certificate from Class 9 to Degree

Income certificate, caste, and residence certificate (if applicable)

NCC/CAP/PH/Sports and Games Certificates (if applicable)

Important details

Candidates should take note that those who have completed the certificate verification process are required to exercise options and freeze the option till October 15. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative