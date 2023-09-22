TS ICET Counselling 2023: Final Phase Registration Begins, Here's How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the registration process for TS ICET Counselling 2023 final phase today, September 22, 2023. Candidates who wish to register for the final round of counselling can do it online by visiting the official website of TS ICET at tsicetd.nic.in.
As per the TS ICET counselling schedule, the certificate verification for already slot booked candidates will be done on September 23, 2023. The options will be exercised from September 22 to September 24, 2023. The freezing of options will be done on September 24, 2023. The provisional seat allotment result will be released on September 28, 2023. Candidates will have to pay the tuition fees and do self reporting from September 28 to September 30, 2023.
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates- September 23
Exercising Options - September 22 to 24
Freezing of options - September 24
Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before - September 28
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website- September 28- 30
Reporting at the allotted College - September 29 to 30
The Spot Admission guidelines for MBA and MCA Private Unaided Colleges will be placed in the website- September 29
