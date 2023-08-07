Last Updated:

TS PGECET Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply Online

TS PGECET 2023 Counselling: The TSCHE has begun the registration process forTelangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test counselling.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
TS PGECET Counselling registration

TS PGECET Counselling registration begins. (Image: Shutterstock)


TS PGECET 2023 Counselling: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the registration process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 counselling. The online registration, payment, and uploading of documents begins on August 7 and will end on August 25, 2023. 

Direct link to register for TS PGECET Counselling

The GATE / GPAT qualified and eligible candidates of 2021, 2022 and 2023, and TS PGECET-2023 qualified and eligible candidates are informed to attend TS PGEC / TS PGECET Web Based Counseling for admission to M.E./ M. Tech./ M. Arch / M. Pharmacy/ Pharm. D (P.B.) programs for the academic year 2023-2024.

How to register for TS PGECET Counselling 2023?

  • Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the counselling registration link
  • Register yourself by providing the required information like name, mobile number, email ID etc. 
  • Log in with your registration number and password
  • Fill out the TS PGECET counselling registration form 
  • Pay the fees and submit the form.

TS PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule

  • Online registration, payment, and uploading of documents- August 7, 2023 to August 25, 2023
  • Powered By
  • Physical verification of special category certificates by slot booking - August 10, 2023, to August 12, 2023
  • Ads by
  • Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates and call for corrections if any through email - August 27, 2023
  • Exercising web options phase 1 -August 28, 2023 to August 30, 2023
  • Edit of web options - August 31, 2023
  • List of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and will be placed on the website (phase-1) - September 3, 2023
  • Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment receipt (if any). - September 4, 2023 to September 7, 2023
  • Students will be allotted seats in Engineering and Pharmacy courses for which they will have to register themselves on the official website - pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in from  August 7. 
READ | TS PGECET Result 2023 OUT, here's direct link to download PGECET Rank Card
READ | AP PGECET counselling schedule 2023 out, registrations to begin on August 26
READ | TS PGECET Counselling 2023 schedule released, registrations to begin on August 7
READ | JAM 2024 to be conducted on Feb 11 by IIT Madras, registrations to begin on September 5

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT