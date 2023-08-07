TS PGECET Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply Online

Quick links:
TS PGECET Counselling registration begins. (Image: Shutterstock)
TS PGECET 2023 Counselling: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the registration process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 counselling. The online registration, payment, and uploading of documents begins on August 7 and will end on August 25, 2023.
The GATE / GPAT qualified and eligible candidates of 2021, 2022 and 2023, and TS PGECET-2023 qualified and eligible candidates are informed to attend TS PGEC / TS PGECET Web Based Counseling for admission to M.E./ M. Tech./ M. Arch / M. Pharmacy/ Pharm. D (P.B.) programs for the academic year 2023-2024.
Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.