TS PGECET Counselling Registration Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply Online

TS PGECET 2023 Counselling: The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the registration process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 counselling. The online registration, payment, and uploading of documents begins on August 7 and will end on August 25, 2023.

Direct link to register for TS PGECET Counselling

The GATE / GPAT qualified and eligible candidates of 2021, 2022 and 2023, and TS PGECET-2023 qualified and eligible candidates are informed to attend TS PGEC / TS PGECET Web Based Counseling for admission to M.E./ M. Tech./ M. Arch / M. Pharmacy/ Pharm. D (P.B.) programs for the academic year 2023-2024.

How to register for TS PGECET Counselling 2023?

Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the counselling registration link

Register yourself by providing the required information like name, mobile number, email ID etc.

Log in with your registration number and password

Fill out the TS PGECET counselling registration form

Pay the fees and submit the form.

TS PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule