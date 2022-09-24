TSCHE DOST 2022: Deadline For Reporting Of UG Courses Extended; Check Key Details

The deadline for reporting for UG courses has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). According to the official notice released by authorities, the last date to apply is till today September 24, 2022.

Earlier, the authorities had announced that the last date to apply to complete the reporting process would be September 23, 2022. The notification for the same is available on the official website and candidates can check them by visiting - tsche.ac.in.

According to the official notice, all students seeking admission to undergraduate courses can now complete Phase III self-reporting and reporting to colleges until September 24, 2022.

TSCHE extends the deadline for reporting of DOST UG courses

As per the press note released, the TSCHE said, "The Office of DOST informs all the students who are seeking admission into undergraduate courses that the last date for online self-reporting of Phase 3 and reporting to colleges by students—those who have already self-reported in Phases 1, 2, and 3—is extended from September 22, 2022, to September 23, 2022."

Also, the college revealed details about the Intra-college Phase and Special Phase schedules. According to the official notice, the intra-college phase is scheduled to facilitate the students changing their faculty or course within the college where they are admitted. The special phase is only for the students who have not registered on DOST so far. All those students who have registered for the DOST but did not acquire seats are eligible for the Special Phase with their DOST ID and PIN. However, students who have confirmed their seats with CCOTP in colleges are not eligible for the special phase.

The TS DOST Exam is conducted for the admission of candidates to various undergraduate courses in several universities such as Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, and Satavahana University. In case students face any issue regarding the TS DOST 2022 admission, they must check the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)