UGC Introduces New UG & PG Degree Courses, Check Complete List Here

UGC new courses update: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree courses which has been added. Courses have been added on various streams including Engineering/Technology, Medicine, Surgery and Sports. UGC has announced that new degree courses are Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Technology, Bachelor of Sports Management, Masters of Sports Management, Bachelor of Sowa-Rigpa Medicine and Surgery. UGC has clarified that any degree which cannot be seen in the notification and its subsequent amendment will be rendered as unrecognised. The list of UGC approved new courses have been mentioned below.

"Kindly find attached the Gazette of India notification dated October 14, 2021 and March 3, 2022 (English and Hindi)regarding specification of new degrees/duration of some degrees under section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, for your information and necessary action. It may be ensured that the nomenclature, leading to the award of degrees fall in line with these degrees specified by the Commission," UGC notification mentioned.

Check list of UGC approved new degree courses

Medicine And Surgery Bachelor of Sowa Rigpa Medicine and Surgery (BSRMS) Engineering/ Technology /Architecture/ Design Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech) Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech) Master of Fashion Management (MFM) Bachelor of Urban Design (BUD) Master of Urban Design (MUD) Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM) Masters of Sports Management (MSM) Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS) Master of Sports Science (MSS)

MCA duration reduced: Check details here

UGC has mentioned that the course duration of Master of Computer Applications (MCA)was three years which has now been reduced to two years. The course duration of Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT) has been increased from four to four and half years.

UGC warns Indian students not to take admission in China due to travel curbs over COVID

In a recent move, University Grants Commission (UGC) has advised students interested in pursuing courses in Chinese universities to be aware of the travel restrictions before enrolling. “Any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People’s Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020," read official notification by the UGC. Chinese authorities have conveyed that courses will be conducted online. The UGC warned that the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) does not recognize degree courses that are pursued only in online mode without prior approval.