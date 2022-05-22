UGC NET 2022: Deadline For Registration And Fee Payment Extended Till May 30

The deadline for the registration process and fee payment for the UGC-National Entrance Test for December 2021 and June 2022 together in merged cycles has been extended to May 30. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission made this announcement on Sunday. All those candidates who are eligible and have not registered till now can do so by visiting the official website of UGC - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 22, 2022

Here's how to register for UGC NET 2022 online

To register for the UGC NET, candidates need to visit the official website of UGC.

Click on the link that reads, "Registration of Online Application form for UGC-NET Dec 2021 & June (merged cycle).

A new page will open automatically.

Candidates then need to complete the registration process by clicking on "New Registration".

Then, carefully complete the registration process.

Enter all the required details on the application form.

Upload all required documents.

Candidates are advised that they must take a printout of the document for future use.

According to UGC's official notice, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET exams for December 2021 and June 2022 together in merged cycles in June. Earlier, the UGC Chairman announced that UGC-NET exams would be held in the first or second week of June 2022. UGC NET 2022 exam will be held in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon, and from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, the detailed schedule is not announced yet.

General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master's Degree or equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC (available on the website: www.ugc.ac.in in Humanities and Social Science (including languages), Computer Science and Applications, Electronic Science, etc.) are eligible for this test.