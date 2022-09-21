UGC NET Admit Card Released For Exams On September 23; Here's Direct Link To Download

The admit cards for UGC NET Phase 3 exams have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination that will be held on September 23, 2022, can download their admit card by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the schedule, the UGC NET will be conducted for Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, and Urdu subjects on September 23, 2022. The UGC NET Phase 3 examination will be conducted on September 23, 29, and 30, and on October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2022, as per the official information.

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam Schedule

September 23, 2022: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu

September 29, 2022: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

September 30, 2022: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)

October 1, 2022: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu

October 8, 2022: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics

October 10, 2022: History

October 11, 2022: Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration

October 12, 2022: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil

October 13, 2022: English

October 14, 2022: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.

Here's how to download the UGC NET admit card for 2022

Step 1: To download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Download Admit Card for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles)."

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their login details and then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: Check and download the admission card.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative