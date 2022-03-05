Ukraine Crisis: NMC Allows Ukraine-returned MBBS Students To Complete Internship In India

Ukraine crisis: National Medical Commission, has released a circular on Friday, March 4 highlighting that the Indian MBBS students who have returned to India from Ukraine due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war are allowed to complete their mandatory 12-month internship in India. The circular can be checked on the official website nmc.org.in. The new regulations for Foreign Medical Graduate's has been extended. It was issued on November 18, 2021 to the students impacted by the Russia-Ukraine War.

The Regulations are now not applicable to:

FMGs who have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification before Nov 18, 2021 Candidates who joined undergraduate medical education in foreign institutions before Nov 18, 2021 FMG's who are specifically exempted by the Central government through official notification

NMC also mentioned in the circular that some FMGs were unable to complete their internships due to "compelling situations like COVID-19 and War, etc." Considering the same, FMG's "application to complete the remaining part of their internships in India is considered eligible. The same may be processed by the State Medical Councils provided that the candidates must have cleared FMGE before applying for completing of internship in India".

Check circular highlights here

"It has been observed that there are also some foreign medical graduates with incomplete internship due to such compelling situations, which are beyond their control such as the pandemic Covid and war, etc.," said a circular issued by NMC.