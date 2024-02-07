University in UP introduces PG course in 'Historicity of Ayodhya' from this year

Advertisement

The historic town of Ayodhya welcomed Lord Ram in the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir on Monday, January 22, 2024. In a further exploration of religious beliefs, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) University in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has announced the plans for the establishment of a 'Centre for Studies on Ayodhya' (CSA).

'Historicity of Ayodhya’ Course for Postgraduate Students

Furthermore, the university has announced the introduction of a course titled 'Historicity of Ayodhya' for postgraduate students in the field of history, starting from the academic session 2024-25. Housed within the Faculty of Arts, the CSA will primarily focus on fostering studies that trace the spiritual, cultural, and historical dimensions of Ayodhya's journey. Ayodhya is evolving as a contemporary tourism hub, and the center aims to coordinate with various university departments engaged in diverse research related to Ayodhya and Lord Ram.

"Our university is a significant hub of learning in the Purvanchal region, surrounded by the birthplace and significant sites associated with great religious, spiritual, and historical personalities," stated Prof. Poonam Tandon, Vice-Chancellor of Gorakhpur University, as reported by news agency IANS. "The forthcoming CSA will provide a platform for students and researchers to delve into the lives of these eminent figures and explore their contributions," she added.

The CSA will be housed in the Department of Ancient History, Archaeology, and Culture. Its primary objective is to promote research on subjects related to the metamorphosis of Ayodhya from an ancient city to a modern pilgrimage and tourism destination. The course on the 'Historicity of Ayodhya' will also be available as an elective course for students from other disciplines. It will trace Ayodhya's historical journey from the pre-Vedic period to contemporary times, with the Department of Ancient History, Archaeology, and Culture, and the Department of Medieval and Modern History overseeing its implementation.