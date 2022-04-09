Last Updated:

University Of Lucknow Admission 2022-23: Registration Process Begins; See How To Apply

University Of Lucknow: The registration process for admission to undergraduate and undergraduate professional courses for the 2022–23 academic session

Written By
Amrit Burman
University Of Lucknow

Image: Shutterstock


University Of Lucknow Admission: The registration process for admission to undergraduate and undergraduate professional courses for the 2022–23 academic session started at the University of Lucknow (Lucknow University) on April 2, 2022. Students must note that the registration process will continue till May 31, 2022. According to the official information, the university will conduct the admission test between June 15 and June 25.

Candidates who want to be admitted to the university through the Lucknow University Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can fill out the online application - lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates who want to take admissions in the faculties of Arts, Commerce, Law, Science, and Fine Arts, Yoga, and Alternative Medicine, UG will be admitted on the basis of marks obtained on UGET 2022.

Lucknow University UGET Application Fee

  • Programme

 
  • General Category, OBC
  • SC, ST, PH
  • UG
  • Rs 800
  • Rs 400
  • UG Professional (BBA, BCA)

 
  • Rs 1000
  • Rs 500
  • DPharm
  • Rs 1000
  • Rs 500
  • BLed
  • Rs 1600
  • Rs 600

University of Lucknow: Here's how to apply for admission

  • To apply for admission, candidates need to visit the official website of the university - www.lkouniv.ac.in/.
  • Then, register yourself.
  • Fill in the application form with the necessary personal and academic details.
  • Upload scanned copies of the documents, passport-sized photos, and signatures.
  • Pay the application fee online using Net Banking.
  • Submit the application form.
  • Take a printout of the application.

Details Required While Filling UGET 2022 Application Form

  • Valid Email ID
  • Aadhar No.
  • Active Mobile Number: Mobile number should be with the applicant at the time of form filling. Login Credentials (Registration no and password) will be sent on this mobile number and email id.
  • Alternate Mobile Number (Preferably of parent)
  • Scanned Photo in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)
  • Scanned Signature in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)
  • Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card Voter ID, Driving License, Passport)
READ | CMAT, GPAT 2022 to be conducted today, check exam day guidelines here
READ | Bihar Board Class 10 compartment exam 2022: Deadline to register ends today
READ | Bihar Board Intermediate Compartmental exam 2022 schedule released, check exam dates here
READ | 'Pushpa' fever hits 10th class Board exam student, scribbles dialogue on answer sheet
READ | NEET 2022: Will UG exam be postponed? Here's all you need to know
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND