University Of Lucknow Admission 2022-23: Registration Process Begins; See How To Apply

University Of Lucknow Admission: The registration process for admission to undergraduate and undergraduate professional courses for the 2022–23 academic session started at the University of Lucknow (Lucknow University) on April 2, 2022. Students must note that the registration process will continue till May 31, 2022. According to the official information, the university will conduct the admission test between June 15 and June 25.
Candidates who want to be admitted to the university through the Lucknow University Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can fill out the online application - lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates who want to take admissions in the faculties of Arts, Commerce, Law, Science, and Fine Arts, Yoga, and Alternative Medicine, UG will be admitted on the basis of marks obtained on UGET 2022.
Lucknow University UGET Application Fee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- UG Professional (BBA, BCA)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
University of Lucknow: Here's how to apply for admission
- To apply for admission, candidates need to visit the official website of the university - www.lkouniv.ac.in/.
- Then, register yourself.
- Fill in the application form with the necessary personal and academic details.
- Upload scanned copies of the documents, passport-sized photos, and signatures.
- Pay the application fee online using Net Banking.
- Submit the application form.
- Take a printout of the application.
Details Required While Filling UGET 2022 Application Form
- Valid Email ID
- Aadhar No.
- Active Mobile Number: Mobile number should be with the applicant at the time of form filling. Login Credentials (Registration no and password) will be sent on this mobile number and email id.
- Alternate Mobile Number (Preferably of parent)
- Scanned Photo in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)
- Scanned Signature in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)
- Photo ID proof (Aadhar Card Voter ID, Driving License, Passport)