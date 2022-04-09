University Of Lucknow Admission 2022-23: Registration Process Begins; See How To Apply

University Of Lucknow Admission: The registration process for admission to undergraduate and undergraduate professional courses for the 2022–23 academic session started at the University of Lucknow (Lucknow University) on April 2, 2022. Students must note that the registration process will continue till May 31, 2022. According to the official information, the university will conduct the admission test between June 15 and June 25.

Candidates who want to be admitted to the university through the Lucknow University Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can fill out the online application - lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates who want to take admissions in the faculties of Arts, Commerce, Law, Science, and Fine Arts, Yoga, and Alternative Medicine, UG will be admitted on the basis of marks obtained on UGET 2022.

Lucknow University UGET Application Fee

Programme General Category, OBC SC, ST, PH UG Rs 800 Rs 400 UG Professional (BBA, BCA) Rs 1000 Rs 500 DPharm Rs 1000 Rs 500 BLed Rs 1600 Rs 600

University of Lucknow: Here's how to apply for admission

To apply for admission, candidates need to visit the official website of the university - www.lkouniv.ac.in/.

Then, register yourself.

Fill in the application form with the necessary personal and academic details.

Upload scanned copies of the documents, passport-sized photos, and signatures.

Pay the application fee online using Net Banking.

Submit the application form.

Take a printout of the application.

Details Required While Filling UGET 2022 Application Form