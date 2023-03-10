University Of Melbourne With 3 Indian Universities Launch New BSc Dual Degree Course

The University of Melbourne will launch a new Bachelor of Science Dual Degree course for Indian students in partnership with three Indian universities - University of Madras, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Gandhi Institute of Technolgy and Management (Hyderabad). Indian students who enrol in this new dual degree will be able to complete their degrees at home and abroad, spending the first two years studying in India and the remaining two years on campus in Melbourne, Australia. After the completion of the course, the Indian students will be awarded a degree in Bachelor of Science from the University of Melbourne, and they will have the option for their local institution to award the degree. In addition, Indian students can study up to six master's subjects in their final year so they can fast-track a master's degree from a suite of disciplines including science, engineering, public health and data science.

The University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor, Duncan Maskell announced the dual degree in Mumbai while travelling with the Prime Minister of Australia’s Trade Delegation to India. Professor Maskell said the new dual degree is the logical next step of the Bachelor of Science (Blended), which was codesigned and quality assured by the University of Melbourne, and is now offered by seven institutions across the country.

“The University of Melbourne is delighted to continue expanding our programs to give more Indian students direct pathways to complete their studies. With demand for our existing programs continuing to grow, we’re pleased to be working together with prestigious local universities to be part of the internationalisation of education in India and at home in Australia," Professor Maskell said.

The University of Madras, SPPU and GITAM, are the first partners in the Bachelor of Science Dual Degree, with discussions underway with more institutions looking to offer the dual degree from 2024. Professor Maskell was joined by Professor Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor of Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Professor Dr S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Madras, and Professor Dr Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The Bachelor of Science (Blended) is a three-year degree in which higher education institutions in India deliver an innovative science curriculum that is co-designed and quality assured by the University of Melbourne. The Bachelor of Science (Blended) was launched in 2016, and is now offered by seven institutions across India:

SPPU Savitribai Phule Pune University – since 2018, Modern College Ganeshkhind (affiliated to SPPU) – since 2019, Modern College Shivajinagar (affiliated to SPPU) – since 2016, PVKN Govt College Chittoor (affiliated to SV University) – since 2021, GITAM University in Hyderabad – since 2019, Bharathiar University – to commence, University of Madras in Chennai – since 2022.

As of February 2023, the Bachelor of Science (Blended) has recorded 382 enrolments, with numbers growing steadily since 2016. 97 students have graduated, with five continuing further graduate studies at the University of Melbourne, three in the Master of Science (BioSciences), with two now completing a PhD, one in the Master of Biotechnology, and one in the Master of Management (Finance).

