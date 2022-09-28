UP B.Ed JEE Counselling: Phase 1 Registration Begins On Sept 30, Check Steps To Register

B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022: The UP B.Ed. JEE Counselling 2022 schedule has been released by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University today. According to the schedule, registration for Phase 1 will commence on September 30, 2022. Candidates can download the schedule by visiting the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in. Rank 1 to 75000 registration will be done in Phase 1, and the registration process for the same will be conducted between September 30 and October 7, 2022.

Candidates must take note that the choice allotment will be done on October 8 and the allotment will be done on October 9, 2022. The seat confirmation payment window will open from October 10 to October 13, 2022. A total of four phases will be there in the counselling round, and only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed.JEE 2022-24 merit list will be eligible to take part in the counselling round. It is to be noted that the counselling will be done from rank 1 until the end, plus any left over.

Registration fees

Candidates who will complete the registration process will have to pay Rs 5650 through online modes.

In case the candidate is not allotted a seat the advance college fee of Rs 5000 would be refunded into the account details provided by them.

JEE Counselling 2022 Registration: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to register, candidates are required to visit the official website

Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload the required details

Step 5: Pay the registration fees

Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future use

NOTE: Keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative