Last Updated:

UP B.Ed JEE Counselling: Phase 1 Registration Begins On Sept 30, Check Steps To Register

The UP B.Ed. JEE Counselling 2022 schedule has been released by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University. Know how to register.

Written By
Amrit Burman
UP

Image: Shutterstock


B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022: The UP B.Ed. JEE Counselling 2022 schedule has been released by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University today. According to the schedule, registration for Phase 1 will commence on September 30, 2022. Candidates can download the schedule by visiting the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in. Rank 1 to 75000 registration will be done in Phase 1, and the registration process for the same will be conducted between September 30 and October 7, 2022.

Candidates must take note that the choice allotment will be done on October 8 and the allotment will be done on October 9, 2022. The seat confirmation payment window will open from October 10 to October 13, 2022. A total of four phases will be there in the counselling round, and only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed.JEE 2022-24 merit list will be eligible to take part in the counselling round. It is to be noted that the counselling will be done from rank 1 until the end, plus any left over.

Registration fees

  • Candidates who will complete the registration process will have to pay Rs 5650 through online modes. 
  • In case the candidate is not allotted a seat the advance college fee of Rs 5000 would be refunded into the account details provided by them.

JEE Counselling 2022 Registration: Here's how to register 

  • Step 1: In order to register, candidates are required to visit the official website
  • Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link on the homepage
  • Step 3: Fill out the application form
  • Step 4: Upload the required details
  • Step 5: Pay the registration fees
  • Step 6: Take a printout of the form for future use
  • NOTE: Keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative

READ | JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 registration process begins; Check steps to register
READ | TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 registration window opens today, here's direct link
READ | UP BEd JEE 2020: Lucknow University postpones counselling until Oct 19
READ | Odisha JEE Counselling 2021: Second Mock Seat allotment list to be released today
READ | OJEE result 2022 declared: Odisha JEE Counselling to begin from August 10
COMMENT