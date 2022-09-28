UP B.Ed JEE Counselling: Phase 1 Registration Begins On Sept 30, Check Steps To Register

Quick links:
B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022: The UP B.Ed. JEE Counselling 2022 schedule has been released by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University today. According to the schedule, registration for Phase 1 will commence on September 30, 2022. Candidates can download the schedule by visiting the official website of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in. Rank 1 to 75000 registration will be done in Phase 1, and the registration process for the same will be conducted between September 30 and October 7, 2022.
Candidates must take note that the choice allotment will be done on October 8 and the allotment will be done on October 9, 2022. The seat confirmation payment window will open from October 10 to October 13, 2022. A total of four phases will be there in the counselling round, and only those candidates who have been allotted a rank in the UP B.Ed.JEE 2022-24 merit list will be eligible to take part in the counselling round. It is to be noted that the counselling will be done from rank 1 until the end, plus any left over.