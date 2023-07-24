Last Updated:

UP B.Tech Counselling 2023: Registration Begins For Engineering Admissions, Link Here

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has begun online registrations for UP BTech counselling 2023 for admission to engineering courses in the state.

Admissions
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
up btech counselling

Image: Unsplash


The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has begun online registrations for UP BTech counselling 2023 for admission to engineering courses in the state. The registrations will end on August 5 for the first round of counselling. Candidates can register online by visiting the official website – uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Exam Main 2023 can apply for the counselling process. The counselling will be done in seven rounds. The result of 1st round seat allocation will be declared on August 14.  UP B.tech counselling registrations for rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 will begin on Aug 17, Aug 21, Aug 27, Aug 29, Sept 1 and Sept 6, respectively. The fifth round will be for internal sliding of courses while the last two rounds will be special rounds for government institutions.

How to register for UP B.Tech Counselling 2023

  • Visit the official website- uptac.admissions.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Online Registration and Fee Payment for B.Tech. Counselling 2023'
  • Register yourself by providing your JEE (Main) Application No, password and security pin 
  • Now log in using your registration ID and password
  • Fill out the form with correct information
  • Choose your preffered college and course combinations
  • Upload the required documents
  • Pay the fees and submit
  • Download the confirmation page. 
  • Direct link to register for UP B.Tech Counselling 2023

UP B.Tech Counselling Schedule

  • Registration, Payment of Fee, Document Upload (This is the only opportunity for registration in regular rounds of counselling, registration is not allowed in R2, R3, and R4) - 24-07-2023 05-08-2023 15:00
  • Document Verification 25-07-2023 06-08-2023
  • Respond to Queries R 1 25-07-2023 07-08-2023
  • Document Verification (of responses to Query) 25-07-2023 09-08-2023
  • Online Choice Filling and Locking 10-08-2023 12:00 13-08-2023 23:59 1
  • Seat Allotment 14-08-2023
  • Payment of Seat Confirmation (20000/12000) 14-08-2023 16-08-2023 23:59
  • Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) 14-08-2023 16-08-2023 23:59

List of documents required for UP BTech counselling 

  • Class 10 and 12 passing certificate and mark sheet.
  • Domicile certificate/ Rural weightage certificate (if applicable).
  • JEE Main scorecard and admit card.
  • Category certificate (if applicable)
  • Medical certificate
  • Character certificate (issued by the head of the institution last attended)
  • Income certificate (for EWS candidates)
READ | TN HSE +2 supplementary result 2023 today: Where and how to check TN supply results
READ | AP EAMCET Counselling LIVE Updates: Online registration begins, full details, link here
READ | Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling LIVE Updates: Registration link active, full schedule out
READ | NIT Rourkela Campus Placement records highest number of offers, highest package at 53 lakh

Get the latest updates on admissions-related news for school and college admissions on Republic World here.

COMMENT