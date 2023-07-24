UP B.Tech Counselling 2023: Registration Begins For Engineering Admissions, Link Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has begun online registrations for UP BTech counselling 2023 for admission to engineering courses in the state. The registrations will end on August 5 for the first round of counselling. Candidates can register online by visiting the official website – uptac.admissions.nic.in.
Candidates who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Exam Main 2023 can apply for the counselling process. The counselling will be done in seven rounds. The result of 1st round seat allocation will be declared on August 14. UP B.tech counselling registrations for rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 will begin on Aug 17, Aug 21, Aug 27, Aug 29, Sept 1 and Sept 6, respectively. The fifth round will be for internal sliding of courses while the last two rounds will be special rounds for government institutions.
