UP B.Tech Counselling 2023 Schedule Out, Registration Begins On July 24

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the UP BTech counselling 2023 schedule for admission to engineering courses in the state. The registrations will begin on July 24 and end on August 5 for the first round of counselling. Candidates can check the counselling schedule on the official website – uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the Joint Entrance Exam Main 2023 can apply for the counselling process. The counselling will be done in seven rounds. The result of 1st round seat allocation will be declared on August 14.

Registrations for rounds 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 will begin on Aug 17, Aug 21, Aug 27, Aug 29, Sept 1 and Sept 6, respectively. The fifth round will be for internal sliding of courses while the last two rounds will be special rounds for government institutions. Click here for the counselling schedule.

Counselling Schedule

Registration, Payment of Fee, Document Upload (This is the only opportunity for registration in regular rounds of counselling, registration is not allowed in R2, R3, and R4) - 24-07-2023 05-08-2023 15:00

Document Verification 25-07-2023 06-08-2023

Respond to Queries R 1 25-07-2023 07-08-2023

Document Verification (of responses to Query) 25-07-2023 09-08-2023

Online Choice Filling and Locking 10-08-2023 12:00 13-08-2023 23:59 1

Seat Allotment 14-08-2023

Payment of Seat Confirmation (20000/12000) 14-08-2023 16-08-2023 23:59

Online Willingness (Freeze/Float) 14-08-2023 16-08-2023 23:59

List of documents required for UP BTech counselling