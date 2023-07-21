Last Updated:

UP NEET Counselling Schedule 2023 Out, Registrations To Begin On July 25 At Upneet.gov.in

Office of the Director General, Uttar Pradesh has announced the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule. Registrations will begin on July 25. See full details here

Nandini Verma
UP NEET Counselling Schedule 2023

Office of the Director General, Uttar Pradesh has announced the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule. The online registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling for the 85 per cent reserved under the state quota will begin on July 25. Students who have cracked NEET UG 2023 and want to take admission to medical or dental colleges in the state will have to register online through the official site of DGME at upneet.gov.in.

The  UP NEET UG Counselling registration process will end on July 28, 2023. The window to deposit security money will be open from July 25 to July 28, 2023. The online document verification will be done from July 25 to July 28, 2023.

UP NEET merit list will be released on July 29, 2023. The online choice filling will be conducted from July 31 to August 3, 2023. Allotment of results will be declared on August 3 or August 4, 2023. The candidates will have to download the allotment letters from August 5 to August 8, 2023.

How to register for UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling

  • Visit the official website of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.
  • Click on the UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself by providing the required details and click on submit.
  • Log in using the registration ID and password
  • Fill out the application form
  • Make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.

Click here for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule

The registration fee for UP NEET UG Counselling is Rs 2000. The security deposit for government quota colleges is Rs 30,000, Rs 2 lakh for private medical colleges, and Rs 1 lakh for private dental college seats. 

