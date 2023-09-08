Last Updated:

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Seat Allotment Today, Here's How To Check

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 seat allotment result will be released today. See the steps that should be followed to check the seat allotment here.

Nandini Verma
UP NEET PG

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to release the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result today, on September 8, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2. Candidates who have registered for the medical counseling round can check the results by visiting the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The seat allotment letter will be available for download from September 10. The candidates will have to report to the designated institutes between September 11 and September 14. The MBBS classes have already begun on September 5, 2023. 

How to check UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result? 

  • Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment round 2 link available on the home page.
  • Choose the name of the college and submit it.
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check and download the page.
