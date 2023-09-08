UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Seat Allotment Today, Here's How To Check

Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to release the UP NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result today, on September 8, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for Round 2. Candidates who have registered for the medical counseling round can check the results by visiting the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The seat allotment letter will be available for download from September 10. The candidates will have to report to the designated institutes between September 11 and September 14. The MBBS classes have already begun on September 5, 2023.

How to check UP NEET PG Seat Allotment Result?