UP NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result For Round 1 Out; Here's Direct Link

The UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for Round 1 has been released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training. All those candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. Candidates can download the allotment letter by visiting the official website until November 13, 2022.

UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result: Security fee

Candidates participating in the NEET UG counselling 2022 will be required to pay a security fee Rs 30,000 for state sector MBBS/ BDS seats, Rs 2 lakh for private MBBS course seats and Rs 1 lakh for private sector BDS courses

UP NEET UG 2022 Seat Allotment Result: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the UP NEET 2022 seat allotment result, candidates are required to visit the official site of the UPNEET at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "UP NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result."

Step 3: Now, enter the login details and click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the allotment result and download the page.

Step 6: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to check the UP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result - Click Here

The authorities activated the registration link and opened the window for payment of security fees on November 1, 2022. The choice-filling link was available for the candidates between November 3 to November 7, 2022. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

