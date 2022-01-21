UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins, Here's How To Register By Jan 24

Uttar Pradesh, UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule has already been released for the state merit list. Following the schedule, the registration process has been started on January 20, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website now. Here are the steps that need to be followed by candidates to get themselves registered. For more details, candidates can go to the official website – upneet.gov.in.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 registration is scheduled to end on January 24, 2022. Through this counselling, candidates will be offered admissions to MBBS/BDS courses offered by various institutes of Uttar Pradesh. To complete the registration process, candidates also have to get their documents verified. The choice filling and locking will be done after the release of provisional merit list on January 25, 2022. The complete schedule and steps to apply have been mentioned below.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Check important dates here
- Registrations for MBBS/BDS courses - January 20 to 24, 2022
- Document Verification should be done between - January 21 and January 25, 2022
- Merit list will be released on January 25, 2022
- Choice filling window will be activated between January 27 and January 31, 2022
- Declaration of result of seat allotment on February 1, 2022
- Allotment letters can be downloaded between February 2 and February 5, 2022
UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here is how to apply online
- Candidates will have to go to the official website of UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – upneet.gov.in.
- On the Homepage, they should click on the tab/link that reads, 'Registration UG (MBBS/BDS).'
- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to select their course and enter roll number along with NEET application number to log in
- Candidates should start filling the application form by giving all details
- Candidates will have to pay Rs.2000 as registration fee for UP NEET UG Counselling 2021
- Candidates will then have to upload the documents and pay the application fee to submit
- Posy submitting, the candidates should make sure to print a copy of this form for future references