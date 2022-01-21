UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Begins, Here's How To Register By Jan 24

Uttar Pradesh, UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 schedule has already been released for the state merit list. Following the schedule, the registration process has been started on January 20, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website now. Here are the steps that need to be followed by candidates to get themselves registered. For more details, candidates can go to the official website – upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2021 registration is scheduled to end on January 24, 2022. Through this counselling, candidates will be offered admissions to MBBS/BDS courses offered by various institutes of Uttar Pradesh. To complete the registration process, candidates also have to get their documents verified. The choice filling and locking will be done after the release of provisional merit list on January 25, 2022. The complete schedule and steps to apply have been mentioned below.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Check important dates here

Registrations for MBBS/BDS courses - January 20 to 24, 2022

Document Verification should be done between - January 21 and January 25, 2022

Merit list will be released on January 25, 2022

Choice filling window will be activated between January 27 and January 31, 2022

Declaration of result of seat allotment on February 1, 2022

Allotment letters can be downloaded between February 2 and February 5, 2022

UP NEET UG Counselling 2021: Here is how to apply online