UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Against Mop-Up Round Begins Today

The choice filling for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling mop-up round will start today, December 10. Candidates who have not yet completed the registration process for the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling and whose names are on the merit list can complete the choice filling option by December 13. The mop-up UP NEET UG 2022 allotment result will be declared on December 15 based on the preferences made by the medical aspirants. Candidates allotted seats in a government-sponsored or private medical college in the state will be able to download the allotment letter between December 16 and 18, 2022.

The UP NEET UG merit list 2022 for the mop-up round for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in the medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh was released by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) on Friday, December 9. According to the official information, as many as 2,499 candidates are there in the UP NEET mop-up round result list. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to fill out the options.

UP NEET UG Counseling 2022: Here's how to fill options

Step 1: In order to fill out their choices, candidates are required to visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the UP NEET UG mop-up round choice filling link.

Step 3: Candidates must then login using their NEET UG roll number and password.

Step 4: On the next window, fill in the subjects and institutions in the order of preference.

Step 5: Candidates must then lock their selections and submit their options.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

