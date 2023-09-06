UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: Mop-up Round Registration To Begin On September 8

Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh has released the schedule for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 mop up round. The online registration will begin on September 8 and end on September 11. The detailed schedule is available on the official site- dgme.up.gov.in.

UP NEET UG mop-up round counselling schedule

The date of deposition of registration and security money is September 8 to September 12, 2023. Online document verification will also be done during this time. The first merit list will be out on September 12.

The choice filling window will open on September 13 and will close on Septmeber 15. The seat allotment resul will be out on September 16 or 17. The allotment letters will be uploaded from September 18 to 21.

Only those candidates will be eligible for the mop up round, who have not been allotted any seat through the first and second round of counselling of UP NEET UG 2023. To participate in the mop up counselling round candidates will have to pay the registration fee of ₹1000/-.

Security money for govt medical college is Rs 30,000. For private medical college, the security money is Rs 2 lakh and for private dental college it is Rs 1 lakh. Click here to read the detailed notification.