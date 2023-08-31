UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment Result 2023 For Round 3 Releasing Today, See How To Check

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the seat allotment result of the third round of UP Polytechnic counselling 2023. Candidates who have registered for JEECUP Counselling can check it online by visiting the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Candidates whose names appear in the third list will have to freeze or float their options between September 1 and 3 The deadline for depositing the seat acceptance and security fee is September 3. Document verification and balance fees for this round will be conducted at district help centres will also be done during this time.

How to check UP Polytechnic 2023 round 3 seat allotment result