UPPSC PCS 2022: Admit Card For Prelims Exam Released; Here's How To Check

UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam 2022. Candidates who have got themselves registered for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam 2022 can download the admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

The hall tickets have been released for the written prelims examination which is scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9.30 am and will continue till 11.30 am and the second shift will begin at 2.30 pm and will continue till 4.30 pm. The exam will be conducted in 28 exam centres across the state.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022: Follow these steps to download hall tickets

Step 1: Candidates who will appear for the examination should go to the official website of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the admit card

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Candidates who will be appearing for the exam should know that they will have to reach the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the exam date. It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both papers. The paper-II of the preliminary exam will be a qualifying paper with the minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The merit of the candidates will be determined on the basis of marks obtained on paper-I of the preliminary exam. The UPPSC exam will be multiple-choice questions based but would be held offline. Those who clear Prelims will have to appear for Mains followed by an interview round. For exam-related details, candidates can go to the official website of UPPSC.