UPSC Indian Forest Service 2021 Schedule Out; Mains Exam To Begin From Feb 27

Union Public Service Commission has released the exam schedule for Indian Forest Service Mains exam. UPSC Indian Forest Service 2021 schedule has been uploaded on the official website and important dates can be checked here. The Commission has said that the papers will be held in offline mode on different dates. For more details, candidates can visit the official website upsc.gov.in.

To be noted that only those candidates who have claered the Prelims exam are eligible to appear for UPSC IFS Mains 2021 exam. In the IFS Mains time table, there is only one day when there will be no exam. On other days, the exams will be conducted in two slots. Forenoon session will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon and afternoon session will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm.

Check important dates here

UPSC IFS Mains schedule has been released on January 27, 2022.

UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2021 was released on October 29, 2022.

Exam will begin on February 27, 2022.

It will continue till March 6, 2022.

Here is how to check time table

Go to the offciial website upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, look for what's new section.

Click on the link which reads Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2021.

On the redirected window click on link which reads Examination Time Table.

A PDF file having dates will be displayed on screen.

Go through it and download it for future references.

UPSC Indian Forest Service 2021: Check exam dates here

General English and General Knowledge exams will be conducted on February 27, 2022

Mathematics Paper I and II and Statistics Paper I and II will be held on March 1, 2022

Papers I and II of Physics and Zoology will be held on March 2, 2022

Chemistry and Geology exams (both papers) will be conducted on March 3, 2022

Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science )both papers) will be conducted on March 4, 2022

Forestry Paper I and Paer II will be conducted on March 5, 2022

Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Botany (both papers) will be conducted on March 6, 2022

Examination will be held at these centers

The main exam will be conducted at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair and Shimla centers. In case of any query, problem, candidates can contact the helpline number 011-23385271 issued by the commission. Along with this, you can also contact through e-mail webcell-upsc@nic.in.