UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

UPSC NDA 1 admit card 2023 has been released at upsc.gov.in. Here's how to download UPSC NDA call letter. A direct link to download the NDA hall ticket is here.

Union Public Service Commission has on Friday released the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023 for its first phase exam. Candidates who have applied to appear for the National Defence Academy examination can download their admit card online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA 1 admit card link has been activated on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps given below. 

Candidates must note that the link to download UPSC NDA 1 admit card will be active only till April 16, 4 pm. UPSC will conduct the National Defence Academy exam on April 16. A direct link to download UPSC NDA 1 call letter has been attached below. 

UPSC NDA I Admit Card 2023 download link here

How to download UPSC NDA I Admit Card 2023

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on 'Admit Cards' tab given on the right side of homepage
  • Now click on 'Various exams conducted by UPSC' 
  • Click on UPSC NDA e-admit card download link
  • Read the instructions and proceed 
  • Choose how you want to login- either by roll number or registration ID
  • Now provide the number and submit 
  • Your UPSC NDA 1 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
