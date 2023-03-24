UPSC NDA 1 Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Union Public Service Commission has on Friday released the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023 for its first phase exam. Candidates who have applied to appear for the National Defence Academy examination can download their admit card online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA 1 admit card link has been activated on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps given below.

Candidates must note that the link to download UPSC NDA 1 admit card will be active only till April 16, 4 pm. UPSC will conduct the National Defence Academy exam on April 16. A direct link to download UPSC NDA 1 call letter has been attached below.

UPSC NDA I Admit Card 2023 download link here

How to download UPSC NDA I Admit Card 2023