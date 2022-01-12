UPTET Admit Card 2021 Delayed, Expected To Be Out Soon; Here's How To Download

UPTET Admit Card: The release of admit cards has been delayed by the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test. As per the official notice, the admit card was scheduled to be released today on January 12, 2022, but it has been delayed. There has been no clear reason regarding the delay of the admit card; however, the Examination Regulatory Authority will release the admit card sometime.

"The UPTET-2021 admit card would be issued after the state government order regarding free travel for the candidates gets issued. This could take a day or two, "said the Secretary of the Prayagraj–headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi.

As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on January 23, 2022. Earlier, 26 people across five districts were arrested as they were found with the question paper hours before the examination. A total of 12,916,628 candidates have registered their names to appear in the first test, held in the morning on the first shift. While a total of 8,73,553 candidates have registered to appear in the second shift. The UPTET for the primary level will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift will be held between 10 am and 12.30 pm, followed by a test for the upper primary level from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

UPTET Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download Admit Card