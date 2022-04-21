Uttar Pradesh Universities To Adopt 10-point Grading Systems For Three UG Courses

The Uttar Pradesh higher education system has come up with a 10-point grading system for three UG courses, including BA, BSc, and BCom, in-state universities. These developments come in compliance with National Education Policy 2020 to strengthen learning goals. Principal Secretary for Higher Education Monika Garg has directed universities, including privately run universities, to soon implement the new grading system.

UP University Grading System: What is the 10-point grading system?

According to the 10-point grading system, if a student secures higher grades in an exam, if he secures marks between 91 and 100, he will be awarded a grade point of 10 and a grade letter of O, meaning Outstanding. This system will be applicable to all the minor and major subjects, including co-curricular and vocational subjects. Subsequent grade points will be awarded on the basis of the marks obtained by the student.

Notably, students who receive less than 33% in a major or minor subject will be considered to have failed and will be given a point zero. Co-curricular and vocational subjects need to score 40% to qualify. Job-oriented courses will have a maximum score of 100, with 60 for training and practical work and 40 for theory papers. Students must be aware that the minimum passing mark for these courses is 40%, and students will be promoted to even semesters irrespective of their results in the odd semester.

In order to pass the 46 credit papers, students are required to secure passing marks and also pass co-curricular courses. However, from this time, there will be no improvement and no back paper if a student fails an internal examination. No student will be required to appear for back papers from two previous semesters at the same time. A semester grade point average (SGPA) will be calculated on the basis of credits scored in a specific course in a semester and grade points. The Varsity will calculate the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) by using SGPA.