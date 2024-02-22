Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 16:02 IST

VIT Vellore Admissions 2024: VITEEE application begins, here's how to apply

The Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore has commenced the application process for its undergraduate programs. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Vellore Institute of Technology Vellore has commenced the application process for its undergraduate programs. Eligible candidates can submit their applications for VIT Vellore courses online by providing the necessary details on the official website - vit.ac.in. To complete the registration for VIT Vellore admission 2024, applicants are required to pay the application fee of Rs. 1,350.

VITEEE 2024

The Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering programs within the VIT group of Institutions. Scheduled tentatively between April 19 and April 30, 2024, VITEEE will take place at designated centers across India and abroad, with the number of days varying for different test cities. The examination will last for 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Candidates are allowed to appear for VITEEE-2024 only once. The exam will consist entirely of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with one mark awarded for each correct answer and zero for each incorrect one. Participants scoring '0' in total will be deemed 'Not qualified' and ineligible for the counseling process.

The question paper will comprise a total of 125 questions, distributed across the sections of Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The examination will be conducted solely in English.

It is important to note that the application fee and subsequent counseling fee are non-refundable. The merit list preparation for VITEEE-Computer Based Examination follows the Equi-percentile method.

Direct link to apply

VIT Vellore Admissions 2024: How to apply 

  1. Visit the official website of Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore.
  2. Fill the application form.
  3. Pay VIT Vellore application fees of Rs. 1,350.
  4. Appear in the relevant entrance examination according to the choice of the program.
  5. Once candidates have achieved the required VIT Vellore cutoff, they need to participate in counseling rounds (online or offline).
  6. Finally, candidates must pay the VIT Vellore fees and get their documents verified.

 

 

 

 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 15:59 IST

