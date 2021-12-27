VITEEE 2022 Application Form Released; Here's How To Register

VITEEE 2022 admission: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced that registration process for the 2022 edition of its engineering entrance exam has been started. Interested candidates, who want to apply for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses at the institute, will have to get themselves registered. The registration process has to be done at the official website viteee.vit.ac.in. The institute has released a list of BTech programmes offered at different campuses. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.

“B. Tech. Admissions for Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT : Eligible Candidates may select specific campus and programme during the Counselling,” reads a notification on the official website.

VITEEE 2021 Application Form: Here is how to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates will have to go to viteee.vit.ac.in

Candidates will have to get themselves registered by providing the required information

Candidates should log in, fill in the required details and pay the application fee.

Candidates will have to upload scanned copies of their photo and signature

Candidates should download the application form and take its printout for future reference

VITEEE 2022: Pattern and Details

Candidates who qualify in VITEEE 2022 can participate in the counselling process. Counselling will be done based on the rankings. The exam will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. Subjects included in the MPCEA group are – Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). Subjects in the BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10).

VITEEE 2022 Counselling: How to apply?