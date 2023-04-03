VITEEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Now For VIT Vellore Admissions

Quick links:
VITEEE 2023: The registration deadline for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2023 has been extended. The last date to register for VITEEE 2023 was March 31. However, it has been extended to April 5. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied should register before the deadline. Any application submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Students can apply for the VIT engineering entrance test on the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in. A list of important dates and application steps can be checked here.
Applicants seeking admission to the Undergraduate Engineering admission must have a qualifying examination score of at least 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in (+2/Intermediate). Candidates, applying for Undergraduate Engineering admission should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories.
VITEEE is conducted annually for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. VITEEE 2022 will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. MPCEA group will include subjects like Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), and Aptitude (10). While, BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), and Aptitude (10).