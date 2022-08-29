VKSU Merit List 2022 Released For UG Admissions; Here's How To Check And Direct Link

The merit list for the Undergraduate (UG) admissions at Veer Kunwar Singh University (VKSU) has been released. All those candidates who have applied for the VKSU admissions 2022 can check and download their UG admission status by visiting the official website - vksuonline.in. Candidates must take note that they will be required to accept the seats allotted to them via the merit list before the deadline.

Candidates whose names are there on the merit list can proceed with the further admission process from tomorrow, August 30. Notably, candidates will be required to pay the college fee in order to complete the admission process. The option to pay the fees will be available on the candidate's portal. The last date to accept the allotted seats under the VSKU UG first merit list for 2022 is 9 September 2022. In cases where candidates fail to accept the seat, their candidature will be cancelled. Applicants will be required to log in by using their User ID and password to access the admission portal on the official website.

VKSU Merit List: Here's how to check merit list

Step 1: To check the VKSU Merit List 2022, candidates need to visit the official website—vksuonline.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage that appears, click on the admission tab

Step 3: Choose the VKSU Undergraduate Merit List for 2022

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a new login page

Step 5: Log in to the candidate portal using your user ID and password

Step 6: Once you access the portal, proceed with the admission process as per the allotted seats

Step 7: Pay the college fee and consider your other options before submitting your application

Step 8: Save and download the page. Take a printout, if required

For direct link to check VKSU Merit List 2022 Click here

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)