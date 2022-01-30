WB JECA Admissions: Registration Starts For MCA Entrance Exam; Here's How To Apply

WB JECA Admissions 2022: The West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in Computer Applications (WB JECA 2022) application process has been started. The application procedure would be open for the candidates till February 1, 2022, till 6:00 pm. All those candidates who want to get admission into MCA courses in various institutions in West Bengal for the 2022-23 academic session can register themselves on the official website at - wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WB JECA exam 2022 will be conducted on May 15, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The examination will be of 120 marks and will be conducted through OMR sheets. The question paper would be divided into two categories: Category 1 will have 80 questions of 1 mark each, and Category 2 will have 20 questions of 2 marks each. Candidates must note that the WB JECA 2022 Exam will have negative marking for wrong answers. However, there is no provision for negative marking in Category B.

WB JECA Admissions 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for admission candidates need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Online registration link option available on the homepage.

Step 3: Automatically, a new login page would open, entered required details and generate your login credentials

Step 4: Fill in your Application number and password to log in

Step 5: Automatically, the WB JECA 2022 application form will appear on the screen

Step 6: Fill in the asked details and upload the scanned documents

Step 7: Submit the application fee and submit the form

Step 8: Take a printout for future help.

WB MCA Entrance Exams: Application fees | More details

The application fees for unreserved category candidates are Rs 500, and reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs 400. During the application process, candidates would require various documents, including ID proof, educational certificates, scanned pictures, and photographs. It is recommended that candidates visit the official website for the latest updates.

