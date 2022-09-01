WBJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

WBJEE Counselling 2022 registration is scheduled to end on September 1, 2022. Applicants who are interested in registering and choice filling can register themselves on or before the last date to avoid the last-minute rush. Counselling details and steps to apply for counselling can be checked here.

In the WBJEE Counselling process, applicants have to complete registration, payment of fees, choice filling, locking, seat allotment, etc. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

WBJEE 2022: Check counselling details here

Phase 1 counselling will be conducted for WBJEE-2022 rank holders for admission into Engineering/Technology/ Pharmacy courses.

Phase 2 counselling will be held for WBJEE 2022 rank holders for admission into Architecture course and for JEE Mains rank holders for admission in seats reserved for JEE main candidates in various courses.

WBJEE 2022: Here is how to apply for counselling

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2022 counselling registration link

Step 3: In the next window, candidates will have to get themselves registered by entering the WBJEE 2022 roll number and password

Step 4: Then they should pay the counselling fee

Step 5: Candidates should select the institution and courses of their choice

Documents required for WBJEE counselling 2022

Class 10 Admit Card or Birth Certificate for verification of date of birth

Class 10 Mark Sheet

Class 12 Mark Sheet

Domicile Certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

TFW Certificate (if applicable)

