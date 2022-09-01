WBJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today, Here's How To Apply Online

WBJEE Counselling 2022 registration is scheduled to end on September 1, 2022. Applicants who are interested in registering and choice filling can register themselves on or before the last date to avoid the last-minute rush. Counselling details and steps to apply for counselling can be checked here.
In the WBJEE Counselling process, applicants have to complete registration, payment of fees, choice filling, locking, seat allotment, etc. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.
WBJEE 2022: Check counselling details here
- Phase 1 counselling will be conducted for WBJEE-2022 rank holders for admission into Engineering/Technology/ Pharmacy courses.
- Phase 2 counselling will be held for WBJEE 2022 rank holders for admission into Architecture course and for JEE Mains rank holders for admission in seats reserved for JEE main candidates in various courses.
WBJEE 2022: Here is how to apply for counselling
- Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2022 counselling registration link
- Step 3: In the next window, candidates will have to get themselves registered by entering the WBJEE 2022 roll number and password
- Step 4: Then they should pay the counselling fee
- Step 5: Candidates should select the institution and courses of their choice
Documents required for WBJEE counselling 2022
- Class 10 Admit Card or Birth Certificate for verification of date of birth
- Class 10 Mark Sheet
- Class 12 Mark Sheet
- Domicile Certificate for West Bengal domiciled candidates
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- TFW Certificate (if applicable)
WBJEE 2022: Follow these steps to check result online
- Step 1: In order to check the WBJEE Result, candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above
- Step 2: On the homepage, registered candidates who took the exam should click on the appropriate link
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details such as roll number or date of birth
- Step 4: Post submitting the details, the WBJEE result would appear on the screen
- Step 5: Go through the result and take a printout of the result for future needs