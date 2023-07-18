WBJEE Counselling 2023 Schedule Released, Registration Begins On July 20

WBJEE Counselling 2023: Wes Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) 2023 has released the WBJEE Counselling schedule 2023. As per the schedule, the registrations will begin on July 20 for admissions to engineering courses at state engineering colleges. Candidates who have passed WBJEE or JEE Mains/Advanced can register by visiting the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. Check full schedule here.

WBJEE Counselling Schedule 2023

Candidate registration, payment of registration fee and choice filling 20.07.2023 to 25.07.2023

Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates 27.07.2023

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by 28.07.2023

1st round of seat allotment result 01.08.2023

Payment of Seat acceptance fee Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice) (Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission) 01.08.2023 to 05.08.2023

2nd round of seat allotment result 08.08.2023

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees) Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission) Withdrawal by the candidate 08.08.2023 to 11.08.2023

Registration for Mop-Up round, payment of registration fees and choice filling 14.08.2023 to 16.08.2023

Display of Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled-in by candidates 17.08.2023

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by 19.08.2023

Mop-Up round seat allotment result 22.08.2023

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees) Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission) 22.08.2023-24.08.2023

Click here to check official schedule.