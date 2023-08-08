WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link; What's Next?

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE round 2 seat allotment result today, August 8, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the WBJEE counselling process can check their allotment results by visiting the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

What's Next?

The allotment is given based on inputs provided by the candidate. Candidates will log in to check their allotment. The allotment status will show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat. The candidate will have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000/- (Rupees five thousand only) through online transactions (Net banking, Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter. If the candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in Upgradation Round (i.e., EXIT).

As per the schedule, the payment of seat acceptance fees by fresh allottees and reporting to the allotted institutes for document verification and admission can be done from August 8 to August 11, 2023. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till August 11, 2023.

