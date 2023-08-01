WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released, What's Next? Here's Direct Link To Check

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat allotment result for the first round of WBJEE counselling today, August 1. Candidates who have registered for WBJEE Counselling for admission to Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses can check the WBJEE 2023 seat allotment results on the WBJEEB official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE seat allotment results out. What's Next?

The allotment is given based on inputs provided by the candidate. Candidates will log in to check their allotment. The allotment status will show the Institute and course in which he/she has been allotted a seat.

The candidate must pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs. 5000/- (Rupees >ive thousand only) through online transactions (Net banking, Debit Card/ Credit Card/ UPI) and download the allotment letter. If the candidate fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, the current allotment will be cancelled, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in Upgradation Round (i.e., EXIT).

After downloading the allotment letter, the candidate must report to the allotted Institute with the allotment letter and all other documents for physical veri5ication. If the candidate fails to report for document veri>ication, the current allotment will be cancelled automatically, and he/she will not be considered for seat allotment in Upgradation Round (i.e, EXIT). f) If at any stage, it is found on scrutiny by any concerned authority that the applicant is not eligible for the allotment, his/her allotment/ admission shall be treated as cancelled.

Candidates whose names are published in the allocation list will have to make payment of the seat acceptance fee on or before August 5. They will also have to report at the allotted college for document verification and admission before August 5. WBJEEB will release the WBJEE counselling round 2 seat allotment result on August 8. The admission process for round 2 will end on August 11.