XAT 2024 Notification: Check Registration Link, Eligibility, Courses, Exam Pattern, Fees

XLRI has opened the registration portal for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024. Aspirants can apply online at xatonline.in. The last date to register is November 30, 2023. XAT 2024 will be conducted on January 7, 2024.

The entrance examination score is accepted by more than 160+ management institutes across the country, making it a sought-after gateway for students aspiring to pursue management education at esteemed institutions.

"XAT is not just an exam; it is a smart exam that can be cracked easily with thorough preparation," said Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor Admissions of XAT. "We believe in empowering candidates with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their management careers. With over 160+ XAMI and XAT Associate colleges accepting XAT scores, the opportunities are vast and diverse," he added.

XAT 2024 registration fee

The registration fee for XAT 2024 is Rs. 2100/-. However, candidates who wish to apply for XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. Aspirants are encouraged to complete their registrations within this timeframe to avoid any last-minute hassles.

XAT 2024 serves as a platform for talented individuals to showcase their aptitude, logical reasoning, language, and decision-making abilities. By providing a level playing field, XAT aims to identify candidates with the potential to excel in the world of business and management.

XLRI programmes

Business Management Programme (BM) Human Resource Management Programme (HRM) Post Graduate Diploma in Management (18 Months/Formerly known as GMP) Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) XLRI-RBS Double-master's Programme Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Venture Creation Programme (IEV)

How to register for XAT 2024

Interested candidates should visit the official website www.xatonline.in

Candidates will have to click on the ‘Registration’ tab

Enter the required details such as name, Date of Birth, and other details

Post clicking on the ‘Submit’ button, a system generated ID and Password will be communicated to candidates

Candidates are advised to star mark that mail for future reference

XAT Exam Cities

XAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted across numerous cities in India, offering widespread accessibility to candidates. The test centers include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and many more, encompassing a total of 80 cities. This expansive reach underscores XAT's commitment to providing equal opportunities for aspiring management professionals nationwide.

About XAT

Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT is a national-level management entrance examination conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur for admission to MBA/PGDM programmes. Apart from XLRI and 10 other XAMI member colleges, over 100+ B-schools accept XAT scores for admission to their post-graduate management programmes.