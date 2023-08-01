XAT 2024 Notification: Check Registration Link, Eligibility, Courses, Exam Pattern, Fees

Quick links:
XAT 2024 registrations underway at xatonline.in. (Image: Unsplash)
XLRI has opened the registration portal for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024. Aspirants can apply online at xatonline.in. The last date to register is November 30, 2023. XAT 2024 will be conducted on January 7, 2024.
The entrance examination score is accepted by more than 160+ management institutes across the country, making it a sought-after gateway for students aspiring to pursue management education at esteemed institutions.
"XAT is not just an exam; it is a smart exam that can be cracked easily with thorough preparation," said Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor Admissions of XAT. "We believe in empowering candidates with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their management careers. With over 160+ XAMI and XAT Associate colleges accepting XAT scores, the opportunities are vast and diverse," he added.
The registration fee for XAT 2024 is Rs. 2100/-. However, candidates who wish to apply for XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200/- each. Aspirants are encouraged to complete their registrations within this timeframe to avoid any last-minute hassles.
XAT 2024 serves as a platform for talented individuals to showcase their aptitude, logical reasoning, language, and decision-making abilities. By providing a level playing field, XAT aims to identify candidates with the potential to excel in the world of business and management.
XAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted across numerous cities in India, offering widespread accessibility to candidates. The test centers include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram and many more, encompassing a total of 80 cities. This expansive reach underscores XAT's commitment to providing equal opportunities for aspiring management professionals nationwide.
Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT is a national-level management entrance examination conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur for admission to MBA/PGDM programmes. Apart from XLRI and 10 other XAMI member colleges, over 100+ B-schools accept XAT scores for admission to their post-graduate management programmes.
