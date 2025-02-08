AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Released at afcat.cdac.in, Direct Link to Download

The Indian Air Force has issued the AFCAT Admit Card 2025. Candidates planning to take the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT-01/2025) can obtain their hall ticket from the official IAF AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in.

The AFCAT 2025 exam is scheduled for February 22 and 23, 2025. Candidates should download the AFCAT admit card using their email ID and password.

As per the official notice, candidates who download the admit card must carefully check details such as their name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature to prevent any future inconvenience. Additionally, they must bring a printed copy of the admit card and essential documents to the exam centre at the scheduled date and time specified in the admit card.

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official IAF AFCAT website at afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Look for the admit card download link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your login details and proceed.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it to your device.

Step 5: Review all the details on the admit card carefully.

Step 6: Print a copy of the admit card.

Note: Remember to carry the admit card with you to the exam hall on the scheduled date.

Direct Link- AFCAT Admit Card 2025

AFCAT Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern