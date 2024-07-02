sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:28 IST, July 2nd 2024

After NEET, Major Malpractice Emerges in UPPSC Exam, Answer Sheets of 50 Candidates Manipulated

UPPSC confirmed that answer sheets of PCS J candidates were manipulated by altering their codes. Consequently, three junior officers have been suspended.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
After NEET, Major Malpractice Emerges in UPPSC Exam, Answer Sheets of 50 Candidates Manipulated
After NEET, Major Malpractice Emerges in UPPSC Exam, Answer Sheets of 50 Candidates Manipulated | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:28 IST, July 2nd 2024