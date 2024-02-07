English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 13:04 IST

Agra schools closed for two days due to cold wave, school timings changed

Due to the intensifying cold wave in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, the district magistrate (DM) has reportedly issued orders to declare a holiday till Jan 24.

Nandini Verma
Agra schools closed due to cold
Agra schools closed due to cold | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Due to the intensifying cold wave in Agra district, Uttar Pradesh, the district magistrate (DM) has reportedly issued orders to declare a holiday for students up to Class 8 until tomorrow, January 24. Schools for these classes will resume on January 25, and for Class 9 to 12, the school hours have been adjusted to operate from 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM during this period. In response to the extreme cold weather, reports indicate that the holiday in Agra schools has been extended for students up to Class 8 of the UP Board, CBSE, and other boards.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, the DM has directed the implementation of online classes until January 27. Additionally, instructions have been given to install room heaters in classrooms. Students and parents residing in any district of UP are advised to contact their respective school administrations for any queries related to school closure and holidays.

According to the India Meteorological Department, dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at 5:30 AM on Monday. The North India region is expected to endure cold to severe cold day conditions for the next four to five days, as per the IMD forecast. The department anticipates the persistence of cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in a majority of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh. The IMD posted on social media about the observed fog conditions in various parts of North India.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 13:04 IST

