Today, the Allahabad High Court made a significant ruling by dismissing the challenge against the cancellation of the lease of Maulana Mohamad Ali Jauhar University's land in Rampur District, Uttar Pradesh. The University Trust had filed a writ petition contesting the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to seize the land by nullifying the lease deed associated with the University.

The state Government revoked a 3.24-acre land lease to Maulana Mohammed Ali Jauhar Trust, led by former UP minister Azam Khan, citing violations of lease conditions. It was alleged that the land, originally designated for a research institute, was being used for a school. Consequently, after the cancellation of the lease, the possession of the land automatically transferred to the government.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra had reserved the verdict in the matter after hearing both parties. This followed the listing of Jauhar University Trust's plea for 'urgent admission' in December 2023. While reserving the judgment, the bench also directed the State government to keep the helpline for children of Rampur Public School operational until the end of the academic year 2023-24.

During the case hearing, the Advocate General defended the cancellation of the lease without issuing a show cause notice, asserting that public interest is of paramount consideration. It was argued that the land, intended for a research institute, was instead being utilized for the Rampur Public School.

Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra further defended the cancellation, alleging blatant misuse of government land by former UP Minister Mohammad Azam Khan. Khan, while serving as a cabinet minister, also chaired the Trust, leading to a conflict of interest.

Representing the trust, Senior Advocate Amit Saxena alleged a violation of principles of natural justice in the cancellation of the lease deed and sealing of the property by the UP government.

The Trust contended that no notice was served before action was taken against the Research Institute. They also argued that they lacked sufficient information to provide a rebuttal to the cancellation decision.

Overall, this ruling marks a crucial development in the ongoing legal battle over the land lease cancellation, highlighting the complexities surrounding the matter.