The Allahabad High Court (Lucknow Bench) delivered a significant ruling, declaring the 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional due to its violation of the principle of Secularism. A detailed judgment is awaited on this matter. Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Subhash Vidyarthi, constituting the Division, pronounced the law as Ultra Vires and directed the Uttar Pradesh Government to devise a scheme to integrate students currently enrolled in Madrasas into the formal education system.

This ruling follows months of scrutiny by the state government into Islamic educational institutions within the State. In October 2023, an SIT was formed to investigate the funding of madrassas from abroad. The High Court's decision stemmed from a writ petition filed by Anshuman Singh Rathore, challenging the validity of the UP Madarsa Board and raising concerns about the management of Madrasas by the Minority Welfare Department, involving both the Union of India and the State Government, among other connected issues.

In December 2023, the division bench expressed concerns about potential arbitrariness and stressed the need for transparency in the administration of educational institutions. This highlighted broader issues surrounding the alignment of such decisions with principles of equal opportunity and secular governance.

It is worth noting that in October 2019, the High Court referred crucial questions regarding the functioning and structure of the Madrasa board to a Larger Bench (Writ Petition No.29324 (S/S) of 2019: Mohammad Javed Vs. State of U.P. and others).