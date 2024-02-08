Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Amid Cold Wave, Patna Schools Shut for Students Up to Class 8 Till This Date

All schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 till January 20.

Manisha Roy
Delhi Schools to Reopen
The decision to extend the closure of academic activities in schools was taken in response to the cold weather | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Patna: In view of prevailing cold weather conditions in Patna, the district administration has ordered closure of all private as well as govt schools for students up to Class 8 till January 20, said an official order issued by the district magistrate on Tuesday.

The decision to extend the closure of academic activities in schools was taken in response to the cold weather and low temperature, which poses risk to the health of children, the official statement issued by Patna DM Chandra Shekhar Singh read. 

Advertisement

The order also included pre-schools and Angadwadi centres. Whereas classes of standard 9 to 12 will take place between 9am to 3.30pm, the order stated. No academic activity can take place before 9am and after 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, the academic activities related to Board Examination and Mission Daksha will be exempted from the order issued. 

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, the district administration had ordered for closure of all schools in the district for students up to Class 8 till January 16 owing to the cold wave conditions. On Friday, the minimum temperature in Patna had settled below 10 degree Celsius which prompted the authority to take the decision.  

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 19:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement