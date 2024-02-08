The decision to extend the closure of academic activities in schools was taken in response to the cold weather | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Patna: In view of prevailing cold weather conditions in Patna, the district administration has ordered closure of all private as well as govt schools for students up to Class 8 till January 20, said an official order issued by the district magistrate on Tuesday.

The decision to extend the closure of academic activities in schools was taken in response to the cold weather and low temperature, which poses risk to the health of children, the official statement issued by Patna DM Chandra Shekhar Singh read.

Advertisement

The order also included pre-schools and Angadwadi centres. Whereas classes of standard 9 to 12 will take place between 9am to 3.30pm, the order stated. No academic activity can take place before 9am and after 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, the academic activities related to Board Examination and Mission Daksha will be exempted from the order issued.

Advertisement

Earlier on Saturday, the district administration had ordered for closure of all schools in the district for students up to Class 8 till January 16 owing to the cold wave conditions. On Friday, the minimum temperature in Patna had settled below 10 degree Celsius which prompted the authority to take the decision.