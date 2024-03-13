Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the cancellation of the APPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2018. Moreover, the court has ordered APPSC to conduct a re-exam within the next six months. The exam was conducted from December 14 to 20, 2020. The APPSC Group 1 main exam result 2018 was declared on April 29, 2021.

The decision to cancel the previously conducted APPSC Group-1 Mains exam stems from serious allegations brought forth by some candidates. These individuals approached the High Court, contending that their answer sheets were subjected to double evaluation through the manual method, where corrections were made by hand. Shockingly, it was revealed that the results of the initial correction process were concealed.

