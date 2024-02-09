Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

AP DSC Notification 2024: Apply Online for 6100 TGT, PGT & Other Posts

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has issued a short notice regarding the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APDSC) 2024.

Nandini Verma
AP DSC Recruitment begins
AP DSC Recruitment begins | Image:PTI/File/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has issued a short notice regarding the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APDSC) 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6100 various posts, with detailed notifications set to be released on February 12, 2024, on the official website - apdsc.apcfss.in.

AP Teacher Recruitment: Vacancy Details

- SGT: 2280 positions

- School Assistant: 2299 positions

Advertisement

- TGT: 1264 positions

- PGT: 215 positions

Advertisement

Interested candidates planning to appear for the APDSC 2024 can submit their applications through the official website. The application process will commence after the detailed notification release on February 12, 2024.

How to Apply for AP DSC Recruitment 2024

1. Visit the official website at [apdsc.apcfss.in](https://apdsc.apcfss.in/).

2. Click on the "APDSC Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.

Advertisement

3. Provide the necessary details in the application form.

4. Submit the application form along with the required documents.

Advertisement

5. Keep a printout of the application for future reference.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APDSC) 2024 notification provides an opportunity for candidates to apply for diverse teaching positions. Stay tuned for the detailed notification release on February 12, 2024, and ensure timely submission of applications through the official website.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement