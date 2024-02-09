Advertisement

The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has issued a short notice regarding the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APDSC) 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6100 various posts, with detailed notifications set to be released on February 12, 2024, on the official website - apdsc.apcfss.in.

AP Teacher Recruitment: Vacancy Details

- SGT: 2280 positions

- School Assistant: 2299 positions

- TGT: 1264 positions

- PGT: 215 positions

Interested candidates planning to appear for the APDSC 2024 can submit their applications through the official website. The application process will commence after the detailed notification release on February 12, 2024.

How to Apply for AP DSC Recruitment 2024

1. Visit the official website at [apdsc.apcfss.in](https://apdsc.apcfss.in/).

2. Click on the "APDSC Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Provide the necessary details in the application form.

4. Submit the application form along with the required documents.

5. Keep a printout of the application for future reference.

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APDSC) 2024 notification provides an opportunity for candidates to apply for diverse teaching positions. Stay tuned for the detailed notification release on February 12, 2024, and ensure timely submission of applications through the official website.