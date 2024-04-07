Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to conclude the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 today, April 7. Candidates interested in applying for AP ICET 2024 but have not yet registered can do so via the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Following the registration deadline, applicants can still submit their applications for AP ICET 2024 by paying a late fee until April 27, 2024. Additionally, the AP ICET authorities will provide a window for application correction from April 28 to 29, 2024.

Scheduled for May 6 and 7, AP ICET 2024 will require candidates to download their admit cards, which will be available starting May 2 on the official website. To access their AP ICET admit card 2024, candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth.

AP ICET 2024 Schedule:

Last date for AP ICET 2024 registration: April 7

Registration with a late fee of Rs 1,000: April 8 to 12

Registration with a late fee of Rs 2,000: April 13 to 17

Registration with a late fee of Rs 3,000: April 18 to 22

Registration with a late fee of Rs 5,000: April 23 to 27

Opening of AP ICET 2024 application form correction window: April 28 to 29

Availability of AP ICET 2024 admit card: May 2

AP ICET 2024 exam date: May 6 and 7

The AP ICET question paper for both MBA and MCA courses will contain 200 multiple-choice questions to be completed within 150 minutes. The paper will include three sections: Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Communication Ability.