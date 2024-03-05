Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has officially released the response sheets for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 on its designated website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their response sheets through aptet.apcfss.in.

How to check AP TET 2024 response sheet

To obtain the AP TET 2024 response sheet, candidates are required to provide their candidate ID and date of birth. Here's a step-by-step guide to accessing the response sheet:

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in. Navigate to the Response Sheet(s) section on the homepage and click on the provided link. Enter your candidate ID, date of birth, and the verification code as prompted. The AP TET response sheet will then be displayed on the screen. Download and print it for future reference.

Direct link to check.

Additionally, according to the outlined schedule, the Department of School Education will release the provisional answer key on March 10. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections until March 11. It's important to note that separate answer keys will be provided for each paper.

Subsequently, the Final answer key is slated for release on March 13, with the APTET 2024 results anticipated to be announced on March 14. Aspirants are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements and adhere to the prescribed timelines for any objections or queries regarding the examination process.