English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

AP TET 2024 Response Sheet released, Results expected on March 14; Here's direct link

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has officially released the response sheets for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET).

Reported by: Nandini Verma
omr sheet
OMR sheet | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education has officially released the response sheets for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 on its designated website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their response sheets through aptet.apcfss.in.

How to check AP TET 2024 response sheet

To obtain the AP TET 2024 response sheet, candidates are required to provide their candidate ID and date of birth. Here's a step-by-step guide to accessing the response sheet:

  1. Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
  2. Navigate to the Response Sheet(s) section on the homepage and click on the provided link.
  3. Enter your candidate ID, date of birth, and the verification code as prompted.
  4. The AP TET response sheet will then be displayed on the screen. Download and print it for future reference.

Direct link to check.

Additionally, according to the outlined schedule, the Department of School Education will release the provisional answer key on March 10. Candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections until March 11. It's important to note that separate answer keys will be provided for each paper.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the Final answer key is slated for release on March 13, with the APTET 2024 results anticipated to be announced on March 14. Aspirants are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements and adhere to the prescribed timelines for any objections or queries regarding the examination process.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 10:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

20 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. BlackRock sees India, Indonesia as promising investment destination

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Kerala Man Killed In Hezbollah Missile Attack In Northern Israel

    Videos11 minutes ago

  4. UP CM Removes Police Recruitment Board Chairman Renuka Mishra

    Education11 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Prays at Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Hyderabad | In Pics

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo