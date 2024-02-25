Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Group 2 Prelims 2024 examination on Sunday, February 25. Admit cards for the examination have been issued on the official website, providing candidates with essential details. The exam will be held in a single shift. Check important instructions for the APPSC Group 2 exam here.

APPSC Group 2 exams 2024

Exam Date and Shift Timings:

The APPSC Group 2 exam for the year 2024 is scheduled for February 25.

Only one shift is planned for the examination.

Examination Patterns:

The APPSC has outlined the examination patterns for both prelims and mains.

Candidates are advised to review the APPSC Mains exam pattern before appearing for the test.

Preparation Recommendations:

Understanding the APPSC Prelims and Mains structures is crucial for candidates preparing for the recruitment examination.

Familiarizing themselves with the APPSC exam syllabus is equally important.

Guidelines for Preliminary Examination:

Enlisted candidates must adhere to the guidelines set forth by the commission for the APPSC Group 2 exam.

A printed copy of the APPSC Group 2 admit card and a valid photo identification document are mandatory.

Important Guidelines for Exam Day:

Arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the start time to complete formalities.

Take seats at the specified time mentioned on the hall ticket; late entry is not permitted.

Exam timing and entry time are printed on the hall ticket; late entry is strictly prohibited.

Candidates must remain in the exam hall until the full duration of the exam; leaving early is not allowed.

Personal items like mobile phones, calculators, tablets, etc., are not allowed in the exam hall.

Non-programmable calculators may be permitted if necessary.

Sharing or exchanging items among candidates is strictly prohibited.

Candidates must maintain order and discipline during the exam.

Use of unfair means will lead to immediate disqualification.

It is mandatory to carry a hard copy of the APPSC Group 2 admit card and a valid ID proof.

Candidates are urged to carefully follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful examination process.