Updated February 25th, 2024 at 09:03 IST
APPSC Group 2 exam 2024 today, check important instructions here, reporting time here
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Group 2 Prelims 2024 examination on Sunday, February 25. Important instructions here.
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Group 2 Prelims 2024 examination on Sunday, February 25. Admit cards for the examination have been issued on the official website, providing candidates with essential details. The exam will be held in a single shift. Check important instructions for the APPSC Group 2 exam here.
APPSC Group 2 exams 2024
Exam Date and Shift Timings:
- The APPSC Group 2 exam for the year 2024 is scheduled for February 25.
- Only one shift is planned for the examination.
Examination Patterns:
- The APPSC has outlined the examination patterns for both prelims and mains.
- Candidates are advised to review the APPSC Mains exam pattern before appearing for the test.
Preparation Recommendations:
- Understanding the APPSC Prelims and Mains structures is crucial for candidates preparing for the recruitment examination.
- Familiarizing themselves with the APPSC exam syllabus is equally important.
Guidelines for Preliminary Examination:
- Enlisted candidates must adhere to the guidelines set forth by the commission for the APPSC Group 2 exam.
- A printed copy of the APPSC Group 2 admit card and a valid photo identification document are mandatory.
Important Guidelines for Exam Day:
- Arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the start time to complete formalities.
- Take seats at the specified time mentioned on the hall ticket; late entry is not permitted.
- Exam timing and entry time are printed on the hall ticket; late entry is strictly prohibited.
- Candidates must remain in the exam hall until the full duration of the exam; leaving early is not allowed.
- Personal items like mobile phones, calculators, tablets, etc., are not allowed in the exam hall.
- Non-programmable calculators may be permitted if necessary.
- Sharing or exchanging items among candidates is strictly prohibited.
- Candidates must maintain order and discipline during the exam.
- Use of unfair means will lead to immediate disqualification.
- It is mandatory to carry a hard copy of the APPSC Group 2 admit card and a valid ID proof.
Candidates are urged to carefully follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful examination process.
Advertisement
Published February 25th, 2024 at 09:03 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.