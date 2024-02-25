English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

APPSC Group 2 exam 2024 today, check important instructions here, reporting time here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Group 2 Prelims 2024 examination on Sunday, February 25. Important instructions here.

Students entering exam centre | Image:PTI/File
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct the Group 2 Prelims 2024 examination on Sunday, February 25. Admit cards for the examination have been issued on the official website, providing candidates with essential details. The exam will be held in a single shift. Check important instructions for the APPSC Group 2 exam here. 

APPSC Group 2 exams 2024

Exam Date and Shift Timings:

  • The APPSC Group 2 exam for the year 2024 is scheduled for February 25.
  • Only one shift is planned for the examination.

Examination Patterns:

  • The APPSC has outlined the examination patterns for both prelims and mains.
  • Candidates are advised to review the APPSC Mains exam pattern before appearing for the test.

Preparation Recommendations:

  • Understanding the APPSC Prelims and Mains structures is crucial for candidates preparing for the recruitment examination.
  • Familiarizing themselves with the APPSC exam syllabus is equally important.

Guidelines for Preliminary Examination:

  • Enlisted candidates must adhere to the guidelines set forth by the commission for the APPSC Group 2 exam.
  • A printed copy of the APPSC Group 2 admit card and a valid photo identification document are mandatory.

Important Guidelines for Exam Day:

  • Arrive at the exam center at least 60 minutes before the start time to complete formalities.
  • Take seats at the specified time mentioned on the hall ticket; late entry is not permitted.
  • Exam timing and entry time are printed on the hall ticket; late entry is strictly prohibited.
  • Candidates must remain in the exam hall until the full duration of the exam; leaving early is not allowed.
  • Personal items like mobile phones, calculators, tablets, etc., are not allowed in the exam hall.
  • Non-programmable calculators may be permitted if necessary.
  • Sharing or exchanging items among candidates is strictly prohibited.
  • Candidates must maintain order and discipline during the exam.
  • Use of unfair means will lead to immediate disqualification.
  • It is mandatory to carry a hard copy of the APPSC Group 2 admit card and a valid ID proof.

Candidates are urged to carefully follow these guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful examination process.

 

 

 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 09:03 IST

