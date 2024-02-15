Advertisement

The admit cards for the Group-II Services screening test have been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on February 14. Eligible candidates are now able to retrieve their hall tickets from the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

Scheduled for February 25, 2024, the screening test (Preliminary examination) aims to fill approximately 897 vacancies. Successful candidates from the screening test will advance to the subsequent stage of the recruitment process, the Main examination, with the date to be announced at a later time.

Advertisement

Here are the steps to download the APPSC Group 2 hall ticket:

1. Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

2. Once live, locate and click on the notification for downloading the Group II Services Screening Test admit card on the homepage.

3. Enter your registration details and log in.

4. Click on the provided link to View/Download the admit card.

5. Verify the details and download a copy of the Group 2 Services admit card.

6. Take a printout for future reference.