Updated January 10th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

APPSC Group 2 recruitment registration ends today for 897 vacancies, here's how to apply

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is set to conclude the registration process for the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 on January 10, 2024.

Nandini Verma
Last date today to apply for APPSC Group 2 recruitment | Image:Shutterstock
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is set to conclude the registration process for the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 on January 10, 2024. Aspiring candidates aiming for these positions can apply via the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in. This recruitment initiative aims to fill 897 Group 2 posts across diverse departments within the state.

The preliminary exam will be held on February 25. Candidates who clear preliminary exam will be shortlisted for main exam followed by computer proficiency test. Prelims exam will be OMR based.

Here's how to apply for the APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023:

1. Visit the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.
2. Find and click on the direct link for APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 application on the homepage.
3. A new page will appear for registration. Candidates must complete this step.
4. After registration, fill out the application form and process the payment of application fees.
5. Submit the application and retain a downloaded copy for future reference.

Direct link to apply. 

The application fee stands at ₹250/-, while the processing fee is ₹80/-. Certain categories such as SC, ST, BC, PBDs & Ex-Service Men, among others, are exempted from the ₹80/- examination fee. The payment procedure is online via a payment gateway using net banking, credit card, or debit card. For further details, candidates can refer to the official APPSC website.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

